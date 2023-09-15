Dahal to meet Xi in Hangzhou on Sept 23

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 23.

Addressing the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday PM Dahal has said that he will meet Xi in Hangzhou on September 23 and will on the same day also participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Games to be held there.

“I will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou. I will also participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Asian Games the same day,” PM Dahal has stated. “I will meet Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing on September 25.”

He has assured that he will make efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations between Nepal and China during his official visit.

PM Dahal is set to leave for the United States on September 16 and is scheduled to address the 78th UNGA in New York on September 21.

After concluding his US visit, Dahal will fly directly to China on September 22.