Funeral rites of Nembang to be performed as per Hindu and Limbu traditions

Funeral rites of Constituent Assembly (CA) Chairman and CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang will be performed as per Hindu and Limbu traditions.

Funeral rites of Nembang will be performed at 11 Thursday morning as per Hindu and Limbu traditions, according to UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali.

The government has already announced public holiday on Thursday to mourn Nembang’s death and stated that he would be accorded state funeral.

Nembang’s body has been taken to his residence at Baluwatar Wednesday afternoon from the UML party office at Chyasal where it was kept since Tuesday. The body was taken to the residence after both his sons, who arrived from abroad, paid last respects to their father at the party office.

Rituals will be performed as per Limbu tradition at the residence, according to Nembang’s personal secretary Krishna Kafle.

Nembang was pronounced dead at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) at three Tuesday morning due to heart attack. He was 71 and is survived by two wives, two sons and two daughters.

Nembang was speaker four times in the past including his two stints as CA chairman. He was CA chairman when the new Constitution was promulgated by the Second CA in 2015. He was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Ilam-2 in the recent general election and was deputy parliamentary party leader of the main opposition UML.