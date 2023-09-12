Govt to accord state honors to Nembang, declare public holiday on his funeral

The government has decided to perform the last rites of Constituent Assembly Chairman and CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang with state honors.

A Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Singha Durbar, on Tuesday morning expressed sorrow over Nembang’s demise.

According to Tourism Minister Sudan Kirati, the Cabinet meeting decided to accord state honors to Nembang in honor of the role he had played during the Constitution-making process.

Minister Kirati said that the government has also decided to declare a public holiday on the day of Nembang’s funeral.

CPN-UML has decided to fly the party’s flag at half mast for three days at party offices. It has also decided to not organize any formal events during that period.

An emergency UML secretariat meeting held on Tuesday took the decisions. The meeting also passed a condolence motion.

“All formal events of the party have been postponed for three days,” said CPN-UML leader Pradeep Gyawali. “It has been decided that the central office will hold a condolence meeting on September 19.”

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress (NC) has postponed all events of the BP Literature Festival scheduled for Tuesday following Nembang’s demise.

According to NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, all events of the Festival scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed.

The three-day BP Literature Festival started on Sunday.