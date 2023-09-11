NC defends provincial lawmaker Hangam who threatened to kill DSP and family

Nepali Congress (NC) has defended its provincial lawmaker of Koshi Khagen Singh Hangam who has threatened to kill Chief of Taplejung Police DSP Rajan Limbu.

A video clip showing Hangam addressing a gathering in Phungling of Taplejung on Friday shows him threatening to kill DSP Limbu and his family.

“We are ready to take off your (DSP’s) uniform. Where will you live if there is a Nepali Congress government anytime from now onward? What will you eat? What kind of clothes will you wear? Where are your parents? Where are your kids? We will find out and kill! Be it under the water or above. Beware!

Come here if you can. I am ready to take my clothes off. Come to fight me. Will you come with a pistol or removing your uniform? Come if you can fight me. I will not let you live even for 30 seconds! Remember!

Take off your uniform. Join politics. Let’s debate about politics and development. If not let’s fight a war with the DSP. It is the time of heated politics. We are not scared of killing people. Not scared of death.”

Hangam has been widely slammed for threatening to kill a police officer instead of complaining about the officer if the latter had committed any mistakes.

But the grand old party, that is the largest part in the current ruling coalition at the center, has issued a statement slamming the police administration instead of its lawmaker Hangam. The statement issued by NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel has claimed that police in civilian clothes abused and misbehaved with Hangam and pelted stones at his residence, and demanded suspension of those involved in the incident after investigation.

DSP Limbu, meanwhile, has told Setopati that the incident happened at around 11 Thursday night after cultural festival that continued until nine in the night as part of festivities for the past one month.

He has claimed that a woman and two men who were making a noise outside the area of fair attacked a police patrol team when they asked them to go to their home. He has added that around 10 men including Hangam also reached there later and attacked the police personnel.

Lawmaker Hangam, on the other hand, has claimed that he has only responded to what the police did. “I have not said anything to the whole police force. I cannot tolerate if anyone tries to finish or kill a person in prejudice forgetting the national flag with moon and sun,” he has added.

He has also added that police personnel arrived at his residence Thursday night and scared his family including a five-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. “Police in uniform and civilian clothes came to my home. I have, therefore, also mentioned the family of police in my speech. I have also resorted to tit for tat regarding his family. Let’s not make too much of this.”