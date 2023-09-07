PM Dahal to address 78th United Nations General Assembly on September 21

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will address the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 21.

Dahal is set to leave for the United States on September 16 leading a Nepali delegation including Foreign Minister NP Saud, PM’s Political Advisor Haribol Hajurel and Chief Secretary Baikuntha Aryal among others, according to a Baluwatar source.

He is also scheduled to participate in different programs including the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, Climate Ambition Summit and other programs while in New York.

He will also attend the banquet dinner to be hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of different heads of state and government visiting New York to attend the UNGA.

After concluding his US visit, Dahal will fly directly to China on September 21.

He will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his China visit. It has been said that the two leaders will discuss issues including construction of cross-border transmission lines at Kimathanka and Rasuwagadhi during the meeting.

Dahal, who was elected prime minister in December last year, has already visited India.