PM Dahal and Oli hold talks at Singha Durbar

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have held talks at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the prime minister's secretariat, Dahal and Oli talked about the bills on transitional justice that are under consideration in Parliament and the prime minister's upcoming China visit.

"There were talks on contemporary issues. He (Dahal) informed about the bills in Parliament and the upcoming China visit," said Govinda Acharya, the prime minister's press advisor. "The prime minister has been holding regular discussion with the main opposition party. Today's discussion is also a continuation of that."

PM Dahal will leave for the United States on September 16 to take part in the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York. He is scheduled to fly directly to Beijing from there on September 21.