US Senator Hollen meets UML Chairman Oli

United States Senator Chris Van Hollen met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Sunday.

According to Subash Nembang, deputy leader of UML parliamentary party, Hollen and Oli discussed promotion of bilateral interests, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that has entered into force, and the remaining works of the Peace Process during the meeting held at the UML parliamentary party office at the Singha Durbar.

Hollen expressed delight that the MCC Compact had been ratified by Nepal’s Parliament and also brought into implementation, said Nembang. The US senator said that visits at the lawmakers’ level were necessary for strengthening ties between Nepal and the US.

He also inquired whether the Peace Process would be concluded now.

In reply, Oli said that they had played a role in the ratification and implementation of the MCC Compact. He informed the US senator that laws were being formulated to conclude the Peace Process.

Oli said that the Peace Process would be concluded by formulating victim-friendly laws in accordance with the universal norms of human rights and international law.

Nembang, UML Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Rimal and US Embassy officials were also present in the meeting.