Nepal has said that its neighbors and the international community must respect its new political and administrative map.

Issuing a statement in response to media queries regarding the 2023 edition of the standard map on China released on August 28, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Friday that Nepal stands firm and clear on its political and administrative map unanimously approved by the Parliament of Nepal in 2020.

“The Government of Nepal unequivocally believes that this map must be respected by our neighbors as well as the international community,” said the MoFA spokesperson.

The ministry added that Nepal remains committed to resolving the boundary matters through dialog and diplomacy.

The new map published Monday on the website of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources uses the old map of Nepal instead of the new map issued by the Nepal government in 2020.

The government on May 20, 2020 had issued a new map of Nepal including the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh currently encroached by India. The territorial area of Nepal increased by 335 square kilometers with inclusion of the territory up to Limpyadhura.

The new Chinese map has also not pleased India as it clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section that China controls but India still claims.