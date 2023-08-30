We agree with interpretative declaration on MCC Compact: US

The United States of America has said that it agrees with the interpretative declaration added to the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact by the House of Representatives.

“MCC acknowledged receipt of the interpretative declaration last year. We agree with the interpretative declaration and consider it to be consistent with our understanding of the terms of the compact, including the prevalence of the Constitution of Nepal over the MCC Nepal Compact,” the US Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The US Embassy’s acknowledgement comes at a time when even top leaders have been expressing apprehensions regarding the 12-point interpretative declaration on the MCC Compact ratified by the House on February 27, 2022. The MCC Compact enters into force on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organized by the Socialist Front in Butwal on Tuesday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had said that he would ask Cameron Elford, MCC Vice-president of Compact Operations, during their meeting whether the interpretative declaration was a part of MCC or not.

Elford arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday to attend an event being held on Wednesday to mark the MCC Compact’s entry into force.