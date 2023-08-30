Talks of give and take in Koshi propaganda: Lingden

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden has said that the party has not agreed to support the Koshi province government in return for the post of speaker and a minister.

He said that RPP can get the post of chief minister in Koshi if it wants at present.

“There’s no truth to talks that RPP will support the government by taking the [post of] speaker and a minister in Koshi, it is false,” Lingden told journalists at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Tuesday. “According to procedure too, the phase of RPP’s supporting and giving the vote of confidence to the ruling coalition in Koshi is already over even if it wanted to.”

Lingden said that there were various remarks on the issue of RPP getting the leadership of the parliamentary Development and Technology Committee while he was abroad.

“Our serious attention has been drawn to the propaganda linking the opportunity we got to lead a committee with give and take,” he said. “I would like to make it clear to all friends that there was no give-and-take agreement while we took leadership of the parliamentary committee.”

Lingden said that RPP does not need to ask anybody for the post of speaker in Koshi. He said that RPP was offered the post of speaker in Bagmati and Koshi when the first alliance was formed but they declined the offer considering the number of RPP lawmakers in Koshi.

RPP has six lawmakers in the Koshi provincial assembly.

“We can get the chief minister in Koshi from the ruling coalition itself if we want. We had also received offers. The chief minister had said this in the provincial assembly itself,” Lingden said.

He claimed that RPP got a parliamentary committee chair on the basis of its seats in the House of Representatives.