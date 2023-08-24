Lawmakers' Q&A with PM on Aug 29

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will answer lawmakers’ questions during the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on August 29.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire informed the House meeting on Thursday that a live question-and-answer session with the prime minister has been scheduled to be held during the House meeting on August 29 as per Chapter 9 of the House of Representatives Regulations.

According to Ghimire, lawmakers will have to submit their questions in written form to the Federal Parliament Secretariat by 3 PM Friday.