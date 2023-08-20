The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been postponed again.

The HoR meeting scheduled for 1 PM Sunday was deferred for Tuesday by issuing a notice before the meeting could even commence.

The next HoR meeting has been called for 3 PM Tuesday.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called an all-party meeting at the Singha Durbar on Sunday to discuss ending the Parliament obstruction but the meeting ended inconclusively.

The parties will meet again on Monday.

“The meeting has ended with the agreement to sit again at four o'clock tomorrow,” said deputy leader of CPN-UML parliamentary party Subash Nembang, who attended the meeting. “We held extensive discussion on all issues but did not reach any conclusion.”

Main opposition UML has been obstructing Parliament proceedings since July 26 demanding formation of a high-level committee to investigate the smuggling of over 60 kilograms of gold that was confiscated outside the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu last month.