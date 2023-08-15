PM Dahal to visit US and China in September

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will leave for the United States on September 16.

Dahal informed about his US visit while talking to editors at Baluwatar on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

After concluding his US visit, Dahal will fly directly to China on September 21.

He will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his China visit. It has been said that the two leaders will discuss issues including construction of cross-border transmission lines at Kimathanka and Rasuwagadhi during the meeting.

Dahal, who was elected prime minister in December last year, has already visited India.