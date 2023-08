The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been adjourned again following obstruction by the main opposition CPN-UML.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire has scheduled the next HoR meeting for August 20.

House proceedings were obstructed on Monday after UML lawmakers started chanting slogans demanding formation of a high-level committee for investigation of gold smuggling.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Sunil Sharma and UML lawmaker Man Bir Rai had addressed the House before that.