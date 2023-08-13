NC should withdraw support to govt if corruption cases not probed properly: Paudel

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Pradip Paudel has called for formation of a high-level committee to investigate famous corruption cases.

Addressing the NC parliamentary party meeting held at New Baneshwar on Sunday, Paudel said that NC should reconsider its support to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal if the government is not willing to form a high-level committee for investigation of corruption cases.

“The Congress parliamentary party should decide to form a high-level committee to investigate all the famous cases,” he said, hinting at the recent gold smuggling case. “[The party] should withdraw the support to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal if the government is not ready to form a high-level investigation committee.”

Paudel said that the government should be ready to conduct fair investigations of famous corruption cases since the country was declared a republic in 2008, adding that a high-level committee should be formed for the purpose.