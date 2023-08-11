JSP calls deal with victims of Gaur massacre mysterious, demands parliamentary probe

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has called the government's five-point agreement with the struggle committee of Gaur massacre victims 17 years after the incident mysterious.

Holding a press conference on Friday, JSP has said that its chairman Upendra Yadav, who was in Kathmandu at the time of incident, is being conspiratorially dragged in the incident, and demanded a parliamentary committee to probe the incident.

Twenty-six Maoist cadres and one unidentified individual were brutally killed on 21 March, 2007 during a clash with the then Madheshi People’s Rights Forum (MPRF) led by current Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav after both the parties organized simultaneous rallies at a rice mill in Gaur, Rautahat district. Many more were injured in the clash known as Gaur massacre.

"Maoist combatants in uniform of YCL (Young Communist League) attacked Forum's cadres at Gaur of Rautahat. The sad incident occurred after the people attending the program retaliated," JSP Spokesperson Manish Kumar Suman said. "The then general secretary of Madhesi Liberation Front Prabhu Sah is to blame for that. The Maoists have opted for operational unification with us many times after that. Why has the government signed the deal 17 years after that incident?"

Pointing that many commissions have investigated the incident, he also demanded that the reports be made public.

Chairman of the executive committee of JSP Raj Kishore Singh commented that it was sad that the incidents during the Maoist conflict were being resolved through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) while efforts were made to criminalize the incidents of Madhes.