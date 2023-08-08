Govt, Gaur massacre victims struggle committee sign 5-point deal

The struggle committee of Gaur massacre victims and the government have signed a five-point agreement at the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

Joint Secretary Narayan Prasad Bhattarai signed on the deal on behalf of the ministry and chair of the committee Rup Sagar Devi on behalf of the victims.

The committee has decided to withdraw its protest program after the agreement.

Twenty-six Maoist cadres and one unidentified individual were brutally killed on 21 March, 2007 during a clash with the then Madheshi People’s Rights Forum (MPRF) led by current Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav after both the parties organized simultaneous rallies at a rice mill in Gaur, Rautahat district. Many more were injured in the clash known as Gaur massacre.

The government has agreed to investigate the complaints filed in the case and punish those found guilty. It has also agreed to publish details of those who were declared martyrs after the meeting on December 24, 2008, and initiate the process of declaring those who were not included then as martyrs.

The two sides have also agreed to initiate the process of constructing a memorial in memory of those killed in the current fiscal year.