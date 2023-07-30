RSP lawmakers move court against Election Commission's decision to fine Rs 15,000

Lawmakers from Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have challenged the Election Commission’s decision to slap a fine of Rs 15,000 on candidates who did not make their election expenditure details public.

RSP lawmakers Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Shishir Khanal, Ganesh Parajuli and Sobita Gautam took a writ petition to the Patan High Court on Sunday against the Election Commission's decision.

The petition is in the registration process, according to Thagindra Kattel, the court’s registrar.

The Election Commission had fined more than 2,400 candidates for not publishing details of their election expenditure during the federal and provincial assembly elections held on November 20, 2022.

Issuing a press statement on July 25, the Election Commission had published a list of candidates who had not submitted their election expenditure details. It had decided to fine 1,037 HoR candidates and 1,398 provincial assembly candidates Rs 15,000 each for not submitting their expenditure details.

RSP lawmakers Shrestha, Khanal, Parajuli and Gautam were also on the list of fined candidates.

They protested against the Election Commission’s decision to fine them even after they had made their election expenditure details public through social media.