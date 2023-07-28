President Paudel authenticates bill to amend some Nepal acts

President Ram Chandra Paudel has authenticated the bill to amend some Nepal acts related to the Civil Code.

The bill had been sent to the President’s Office for authentication after it was passed by the National Assembly on Thursday.

President Paudel authenticated the bill on Friday.

The government has included various measures including taking action against loan sharks to resolve the problem of loan-sharking through the bill.

The bill will become law after it is published in the national gazette.