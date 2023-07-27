NC to not hold policy convention, calls Mahasamiti meeting instead

Nepali Congress has decided to not hold a policy convention and has called a Mahasamiti meeting instead.

Reading out the decision during the party’s central committee meeting on Wednesday, NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that it has been decided to hold a Mahasamiti meeting from November 27 to November 29 in Kathmandu for carrying out the works that had been proposed to be done through the policy convention.

NC had elected its leadership during the 14th general convention held in December 2021. It had announced that it would hold a policy convention within six months of the general convention. But the party has decided to call a Mahasamiti meeting instead of holding a policy convention.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had not convened a Mahasamiti meeting despite the party statute requiring it to be held once a year.