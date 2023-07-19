PM Dahal to visit Italy Saturday

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit Italy on Saturday.

The Cabinet meeting held at Baluwatar Wednesday morning has approved PM Dahal's Italy visit, according to his secretariat.

PM Dahal will participate in the 2023 United Nations Food System Stocktaking Moment to be organized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome of Italy. Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Beduram Bhusal will also accompany PM Dahal.

The Cabinet meeting has also decided to give discount on charges for registration of companies and increase capital. It has also decided to appoint Dr Ravi Malla working at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center to its board.