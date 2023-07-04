HoR election on first Sunday after 4 years 11 months of last election result: EC

The Election Commission has prepared bill about election management in a way that the election date would be specified by the law.

It has prepared the draft of the bill in a way that a new umbrella law is formulated to replace all the existing laws related to election.

The draft bill has proposed to hold the election for president and vice-president three days before expiry of their five-year term.

Election for the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assemblies will be held on the first Sunday after four years and 11 months of announcement of the result of last election.

It has, however, proposed that the date for HoR election would be as per the one fixed by president if the HoR were dissolved. Provincial chief, similarly, would fix the date for election of provincial assembly if that were dissolved.

The local election will also be held on the first Sunday after four years and 11 months of announcement of the last election result.

The Election Commission has also proposed to hold election for National Assembly on the first Sunday one month before end of the term as in the case of HoR.

The Election Commission seems to have proposed Sunday as the election day considering that Saturday is public holiday in Nepal.

The Election Commission has proposed that it can set election date in consultation with the Government of Nepal if election could not be held on the stipulated date due to disasters.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya told Setopati that the Election Commission would soon submit the draft bill to the Home Ministry and the Federal Parliament.

“We have also talked with the Law Ministry and the Home Ministry. This draft has been prepared as per international practices about election,” Thapaliya said. “What kind of law will be formulated would depend on how much the political parties accept in the House.”