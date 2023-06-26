Judge Shree Krishna Bhattarai resigns after Karki becomes chief justice

District judge Shree Krishna Bhattarai has resigned from his post.

Bhattarai submitted his resignation on Monday saying he cannot work under Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki on moral grounds as he had lodged complaint against Karki.

“I, a sitting judge, have also disclosed the reasons while lodging the complaint with the Hearing Committee. Had the committee been fair on those matters, he would not even have been appointed,” Bhattarai said. “This would have been a step toward reforms. I felt uncomfortable working under the very person against whom I had lodged complaint as unqualified.”

Bhattarai said that he thought a lot about it after Karki was appointed chief justice, adding that he decided to resign after seeing no signs that there would be reforms in the judiciary.

He said that he will remain outside and work for reforms in the judiciary.