District courts to handle cases of cyber crime and banking offense

The government has authorized district courts to initiate action and decide cases about cyber crime and banking offense.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has granted rights to district courts to initiate action and decide cases about cyber crime and banking offense, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

Commerce bench of high courts were handling cases of banking offense until now.

The Cabinet meeting has also taken other decisions including forming a Nepali team to jointly re-erect the border pillar No 53 (1) at Jhango of Tatopani at its current place, and waiving tax for Dhurmus Suntali Foundation that should be deposited in advance while handing over ownership of the land currently owned by Giranchaur Integrated Model Settlement Reconstruction and Tourism Promotion Project, among others.