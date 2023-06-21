Prem Chalaune moves SC against govt's withdrawal of case against his attackers

Assistant professor at Tribhuvan University (TU) Prem Chalaune has filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to withdraw the case of attempted murder against his attackers.

Chalaune registered the petition at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Advocates Suraj Basnet, Sunita Raut Basnet, Swagat Nepal, Bharat Khadka and others filed the petition on behalf of Chalaune.

TU Unit President of Nepali Congress-affiliated Nepal Student Union (NSU) Hari Acharya, Secretary Yogendra Rawal, Rupesh Shah, Rabin Lama, Sahayuj Shrestha, Niraj Rana Magar and Deepak Ojha had brutally thrashed Chalaune on October 6, 2020. The case of attempted murder is currently sub judice at the Kathmandu District Court.

However, the Cabinet meeting on June 13 decided to withdraw the case against Chalaune’s attackers. The decision has reached the Kathmandu District Court through the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu.

Chalaune has been holding agitation ever since the Cabinet decision was made public. He is on a hunger strike on the TU vice-chancellor’s office premises since Monday.