Discussion about air route for the Gautam Buddha International Airport positive: Indian Envoy

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava has said that talks between Nepal and India about air route for the Gautam Buddha International Airport are moving forward positively.

Addressing a program organized in Lumbini on Tuesday to celebrate the International Yog Day, he has expressed confidence that the talks about air route would yield positive result.

“We are also holding discussion about how to move forward the cultural relations with Nepal. We are holding discussion about air route. A positive environment would be created by this discussion,” he has stated.

India has been dallying to provide air route for flights to land at and take off from the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini creating problems for operation of the airport.

Ambassador Srivastava has also expressed happiness at the spread of yog not just in Nepal and India but across the globe in recent times.