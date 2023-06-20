Four parties announce Socialist Front

CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN led by Netra Bikram Chand have announced Socialist Front.

Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav, and Chand have jointly announced the front amidst a program held at the Rastriya Sabhagriha Monday afternoon.

Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal, Maoist Center leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha and other leaders of the four parties also attended the program.

The four leaders have signed on the agreement to form the Socialist Front.

JSP leader Rajendra Shrestha read out the agreement after it was signed.

The four parties have formed the Socialist Front to protect and implement the Constitution, its amendment and reform to suit changing times, development, and complete the remaining works of peace process.