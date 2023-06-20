Prem Chalaune released, set to start hunger strike

Sociology teacher at the Tribhuvan University (TU) Prem Chalaune has been released by police after he was taken under control from the Kathmandu District Court where he reached to protest against the government’s decision to withdraw cases against those who had brutally thrashed him.

Chalaune and a few others who accompanied him were kept with the Singha Durbar Police Circle for a while. He has now been released in presence of campaigner Ganesh Thapa.

He is preparing to start hunger strike after holding a press conference at the office of vice-chancellor of TU later on Monday.

TU Unit President of Nepali Congress-affiliated Nepal Student Union (NSU) Hari Acharya, Secretary Yogendra Rawal and others had brutally thrashed Chalaune on October 6, 2020. The case of attempted murder is currently sub judice at the Kathmandu District Court. But the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to withdraw the case.

Chalaune reached the court on Monday to start hunger strike against the Cabinet decision. Chalaune and a few others accompanying him were taken under control by police.

“I cannot accept the decision to withdraw a sub judice case on the back of power. Look at the state of rule of law and democracy in the country. The court, this bench is being used. Truth, justice, good conduct, morality and honesty are being murdered to murder humanity,” he said.

Accusing the state of operating criminals, he announced that he would start hunger strike.