Prem Chalaune who reached court for hunger strike taken under police control

Sociology teacher at the Tribhuvan University (TU) Prem Chalaune has been taken under control by police after he reached the Kathmandu District Court to protest against the government’s decision to withdraw cases against those who had brutally thrashed him.

TU Unit President of Nepali Congress-affiliated Nepal Student Union (NSU) Hari Acharya, Secretary Yogendra Rawal and others had brutally thrashed Chalaune on October 6, 2020. The case of attempted murder is currently sub judice at the Kathmandu District Court. But the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to withdraw the case.

Chalaune reached the court on Monday to start hunger strike against the Cabinet decision. Chalaune and a few others accompanying him have been taken under control by police.

“I cannot accept the decision to withdraw a sub judice case on the back of power. Look at the state of rule of law and democracy in the country. The court, this bench is being used. Truth, justice, good conduct, morality and honesty are being murdered to murder humanity,” he said.

Accusing the state of operating criminals, he announced that he would start hunger strike.