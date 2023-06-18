Bam Dev Gautam meets Oli at Chyasal

Coordinator of CPN Unity National Campaign Bam Dev Gautam has met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli even as various leftist parties are preparing to form a socialist front.

Gautam met Oli at the UML headquarters at Chyasal on Sunday.

Gautam is willing to return to UML after the party removed the age limit of 70 years for executive committees.

According to UML leaders, Gautam said that he is more excited and ready to return to UML and work after meeting Oli on Sunday.

Gautam had started the CPN Unity National Campaign on January 9, 2021, after Oli dissolved Parliament. He later formed the CPN Unity National Campaign party on June 28, 2022.