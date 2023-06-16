Police arrest 16 protesting against fake Bhutanese refugees scam (Pictures)

Police have arrested 16 people protesting against the fake Bhutanese refugees scam in Kathmandu.

According to Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal at District Police Range, Kathmandu, police arrested 16 people including three women after they tried to stage a demonstration inside the prohibited zone at New Baneshwar on Thursday.

Founding Chairperson of Human Rights and Peace Society Nepal Krishna Pahadi and others took part in the demonstration.

The demonstrators demanded that those involved in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam not be let off and that properties of top leaders be investigated, among others.

