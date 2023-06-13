President Paudel undergoes angiogram

President Ram Chandra Paudel has undergone an angiogram test at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center at Bansbari.

President Paudel’s personal secretary Chiranjeevi Adhikari said that the president underwent an angiogram test on Tuesday. According to Adhikari, the president had been preparing to undergo a medical check-up but he went to India for treatment during that time.

“An angiogram test was done to check the heart’s condition. Doctors have said that his condition is normal,” Adhikari said.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the hospital has said that it is preparing to discharge President Paudel by Wednesday after keeping him under observation for 24 hours as per the doctors’ advice.

President Paudel was taken to the hospital for a cardiac checkup at around 11 Tuesday morning, according to a source at the President’s Office.

Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He had returned home on April 30.