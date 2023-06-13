SC doesn't hear petition against Citizenship Bill authentication for lack of time

The Supreme Court did not hear the petition against authentication of the Citizenship Bill by President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday due to lack of time.

The petition had been assigned to the bench of justices Kumar Regmi and Hari Prasad Phuyal. The bench had called both sides to make their arguments on Tuesday afternoon, but the hearing did not take place as the bench still had two other cases to hear.

The petitioners—senior advocate Bal Krishna Neupane and Surendra Bhandari—had sought a whole day’s time for making arguments.

“We had asked for a whole day’s time. We sought time for another day after it was said that there were still two cases left to hear,” Neupane told Setopati.

Earlier, a joint bench of justices Prakash Man Singh Raut and Sushma Lata Mathema had on Friday sought a copy of the Citizenship Bill authenticated by President Paudel from the Sheetal Niwas.

It had also sought a copy of the decision made by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on May 26 to request the president to authenticate the bill.