SC seeks copy of Citizenship Bill authentication

The Supreme Court has sought a copy of the Citizenship Bill that was authenticated by President Ram Chandra Paudel.

A division bench of Supreme Court Justices Prakash Man Singh Raut and Sushma Lata Mathema on Friday ordered the government to present a copy of the Citizenship Bill that was authenticated by President Paudel.

Senior Advocate Surendra Bhandari had moved the apex court against President Paudel's authentication of the bill.

The court has sought a copy of the decision made by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar, on May 26 to request the president for authentication of the bill and a copy of the bill that was authenticated by the president on May 31, from the president's office, Sheetal Niwas.

The court has also set a hearing for Tuesday to discuss whether to issue an interim order on the petition.