Opposition parties obstruct House proceedings

The main opposition CPN-UML and other parties obstructed House proceedings on Sunday.

Lawmakers of UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), RPP and others started to chant slogans immediately after start of the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Sunday.

They protested against authentication of the Citizenship Bill and Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s expression about giving up Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura for access road to Bangladesh via India.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire had allotted time for three lawmakers from separate parties to speak during the meeting but the protesting lawmakers continued obstruction.

Speaker Ghimire then adjourned the HoR meeting for an hour.