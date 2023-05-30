NC preparing to hold policy general convention in August

Nepali Congress (NC) is preparing to hold the policy general convention in August.

The grand old party did not deliberate about policies during the 14th general convention held in December 2021 opting to hold a separate general convention for that. It had picked party leadership electing Sher Bahadur Deuba as the president and announced to hold the policy convention within six months of the general convention. But that has yet to be held.

The party is now preparing to hold the policy general convention and Deuba has already picked executive director of the central policy, research and training academy that does groundwork for the policy general convention.

Suresh Acharya was picked the executive director of the academy led by NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka on May 1. The academy can hold debates about the party’s policies.

NC is preparing to fix the date for policy general convention through its central committee meeting. The central committee meeting will be held within the next two weeks and the policy general convention will be held in August, according to NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa.

The party will have to discuss about the process of policy general convention which will be held for the first time. It has yet to decide whether even general convention representatives or only Mahasamiti members will be allowed to participate in the policy general convention.

The party is required by the statute to hold Mahasamiti meeting—that is generally convened to discuss amendment of statute or to formulate party policies—at least once a year except in the year of general convention.

Many leaders are saying that the Mahasamiti meeting should be converted into the policy general convention while others argue that even general convention representatives should be allowed to participate.

There were 4,743 general convention representatives in the 14th General Convention and around half of them were Mahasamiti members.

NC is also preparing to complete its departments and sister organizations before the policy general convention.