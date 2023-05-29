Presidential pardon for 482 convicts including Resham Chaudhary

President Ram Chandra Paudel has granted pardon to 482 convicts including Nagarik Unmukti Party leader and former lawmaker Resham Chaudhary as per the Cabinet’s recommendation on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.

Spokesperson at the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai issuing a statement Sunday evening has informed that presidential pardon has been granted to 482 convicts. The Cabinet had recommended presidential pardon for Chaudhary earlier on Sunday.

The President’s Office statement arrived just a couple of hours after the Supreme Court (SC) was moved demanding cancelation of the Cabinet’s recommendation for presidential pardon to Chaudhary.

SC spokesperson Bimal Paudel said that Sharada Kadayat Bohara brought a petition on behalf of families of victims of the 2015 Tikapur incident demanding cancellation of the Cabinet’s recommendation. Sharada is the wife of police inspector Keshav Bohara, who was killed in the incident.