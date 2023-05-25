IGP Kunwar refutes news implicating him in fake Bhutanese refugees scam

Nepal Police Inspector General (IGP) Basanta Kunwar has refuted news reports implicating him in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, Kunwar’s secretariat has said that its attention has been drawn by news reports about his role in the scam and refuted them.

Setopati had published a news report titled ‘IGP Kunwar also needs to be investigated in fake Bhutanese refugees scam’ Tuesday night. Other media houses also published reports about his role in the scam.

IGP Kunwar’s secretariat has claimed that the people have been misled by news made without any grounds, facts and evidence.

“The Nepal Police Headquarters fully disagrees with the news reports as news disseminated on a sensitive issue like crime investigation without any grounds, facts and evidence create illusion in the public, and impacts credibility, image and chain of command of the Nepal Police organization itself,” the statement stresses.

Evidence collected by the police and development of incidents in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam show that current IGP Kunwar should also be investigated.

The investigation report submitted by the police to the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu does not mention about IGP Kunwar—probably as the institute cannot charge its sitting chief—but Setopati has acquired evidence that implicates IGP Kunwar in the scam and cries out for investigation against him by the government.

Kunwar seems to have been apathetic toward investigation in the case when he was chief of the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, did all he could to save former home minister and Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bal Krishna Khand then and coordinated with the members of the racket through former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, and tried to save Khand even now as the IGP.