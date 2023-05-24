National Assembly passes government's policies and programs

The National Assembly has passed the government’s policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year.

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timilsina had tabled the government’s policies and programs for decision in the National Assembly on Tuesday. The proposal was passed by a majority.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had responded to questions of National Assembly lawmakers before that.

President Ram Chandra Paudel had presented the government’s policies and programs for fiscal year 2023/24 at a joint session of both Houses of the Federal Parliament on Friday.

Discussion on the policies and programs is underway in the House of Representatives meeting.