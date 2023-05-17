Nagarik Unmukti Party threatens to withdraw support to govt if Lal Commission report not made public

Nagarik Unmukti Party has warned that it will withdraw support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government if the Lal Commission’s report is not made public within three days.

“We respect the court’s verdict, our fight is not with the court. [Our fight] is with the Singha Durbar, with the prime minister. The court has already announced its verdict, it will not revisit the verdict,” Nagarik Unmukti Party leader Laxman Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said that it would also be acceptable to them if the reports of Devi Ram Sharma and the parliamentary committee were made public instead of the Lal Commission’s report.

According to Chaudhary, the party will launch peaceful protests from Wednesday demanding the release of party leader Resham Chaudhary.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Dipayal High Court’s verdict to slap a life sentence on Resham Chaudhary in the Tikapur incident.