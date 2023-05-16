SC orders to not pay disqualified Maoist combatants

The Supreme Court has issued a short-term interim order to not implement the decision to provide a relief package of Rs 200,000 each to disqualified former Maoist combatants.

Justice Kumar Regmi’s bench issued the interim order on Tuesday.

Supreme Court spokesperson Bimal Paudel told Setopati that the apex court has issued a short-term interim order to not implement the decision to provide Rs 200,000 each to disqualified former Maoist combatants.

A Cabinet meeting on March 20 had decided to distribute Rs 200,000 each to the disqualified former Maoist combatants. The government had drawn criticism for its decision to distribute money from the state coffers to Maoist cadres who had been verified as non-combatants by UNMIN.

The Home Ministry has already prepared a working procedure for providing the relief package to disqualified former Maoist combatants.

The working procedure mentions that Rs 1.40 billion has been allocated in the budget for the current fiscal year 2079/80 to complete the remaining works of the peace process.