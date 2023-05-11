NC office-bearers discuss Khand's arrest, to take further decision on him later

Nepali Congress (NC) office-bearers have discussed the situation following the arrest of NC leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugees scam on Wednesday.

Khand was arrested from his residence in Chabahil, Kathmandu, on Wednesday morning. Police have moved ahead with further investigation into Khand’s alleged involvement in the scam after the Kathmandu District Court remanded him to custody for four days.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had called a meeting of the party’s office-bearers on Wednesday afternoon after Khand’s arrest.

During the meeting held at Deuba’s residence in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu, from 5 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, the NC office-bearers reached an understanding to take further decision on Khand once the investigation matures, reasoning that Khand is cooperating with the investigation.

Some office-bearers had also called for Khand’s suspension as central member during the meeting.

NC spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said that Khand is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the scam that swindled tens of millions from Nepalis with the promise of sending them to America as Bhutanese refugees.

Those arrested are CPN-UML Secretary Top Bahadur Rayamajhi’s son Sandeep, Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhandari, Tek Narayan Pandey, Indrajit Rai, Sandesh Sharma, Sagar Rai, Tanka Kumar Gurung, Ram Sharan KC, Govinda Chaudhary, Nepali Congress leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, and Khand's personal secretary Narendra KC.

Ram Sharan KC and Govinda Chaudhary were arrested on Tuesday while Khand and his personal secretary were arrested from Khand's residence in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

UML Secretary Rayamajhi and former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa's son Prateek have been absconding after arrest warrants were issued for them last week.

Arzu Rana Deuba and Manju Khand -- both NC lawmakers and wives of NC President Deuba and NC leader Khand, respectively – have also been dragged into the scam as an audio recording claiming that money was paid to both of them in the scam has been made public.