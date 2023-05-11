Former home minister Khand arrested in fake Bhutanese refugees scam

Nepali Congress (NC) leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand has been arrested in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Khand has been arrested from his residence Wednesday morning, according to a top Nepal Police source. Khand’s associate Narendra KC has also been arrested.

An audio recording claiming that money was paid to Khand’s wife Manju Khand in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam has already been made public.

CPN-UML Secretary Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and son of UML Vice-chairman Ram Bahadur Thapa are absconding after issue of arrest warrants.

Names of NC leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, his wife and NC lawmaker Manju Khand and NC lawmaker Arzu Rana Deuba—wife of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba—have also been dragged in the scam.