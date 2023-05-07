Q&A session with PM Dahal in House in third week of May

House of Representatives (HoR) members will have question-answer session with Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal later in May.

The business advisory committee meeting of HoR on Sunday has agreed to hold the question-answer session with PM Dahal in the third week of May.

The date will be fixed after discussion with Law Minister Dhan Raj Gurung and chief whips of the political parties.

CPN-UML Chief Whip Padam Giri complained during the meeting that PM Dahal had not attended HoR meeting after passing the floor test.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire stressed on the need for making the House effective. “This has become just a sort of place to make government. The House should be made effective. The government should answer the questions raised in the House,” Ghimire stated.

Speaker Ghimire also talked about starting e-attendance and publishing attendance of HoR members through the website. “Attendance of lawmakers in the House is low. There is general perception that the lawmakers come to the meeting only for remuneration and allowance,” he said. “I draw the attention of parties and lawmakers for regular and effective attendance in the House. I instruct the parliament secretariat to prepare for e-attendance and study the experience of National Assembly about e-attendance.”