Three ministers sworn in

Three new ministers have been sworn in a day after they were inducted to the Cabinet.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed ministers amid a swearing-in ceremony held at the Sheetal Niwas on Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inducted Dhan Raj Gurung as minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs; Mohan Bahadur Basnet as minister for health and population; and Dig Bahadur Limbu as minister for youth and sports on Wednesday on the recommendation of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

NC vice-president elected from the panel of Shekhar Koirala, Gurung was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Syangja-2.

Basnet, elected to the HoR from Sindhupalchowk-2, is close to Deuba while Limbu, elected from Morang-1, is from the Koirala faction.

All three ministers are scheduled to assume office on Thursday itself.

There are currently eight ministers from NC in the Dahal government. The Cabinet has yet to be completed even after the latest expansion with PM Dahal still overseeing forest and water supplies ministries, which were allocated to Janata Samajwadi Party and Janamat Party, respectively.