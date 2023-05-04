Sandeep Rayamajhi remanded to custody for three days

The Kathmandu District Court has remanded Sandeep Rayamajhi, son of CPN-UML Secretary and former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, to custody for three days for investigation into the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Police had brought Sandeep to Kathmandu from Butwal on Thursday morning and produced him in court.

Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal at District Police Range, Kathmandu, informed Setopati that they have been granted permission to keep Sandeep in custody and investigate him for three days.

Rijal said that police will keep Sandeep in custody at District Police Range, Kathmandu, for investigation.

The Kathmandu District Court had issued an arrest warrant for Top Bahadur and his son Sandeep on Wednesday for investigation into the fake Bhutanese refugees scam. Sandeep was arrested from Butwal later the same day.

