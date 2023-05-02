UML lawmaker Koiri suspended

CPN-UML lawmaker Laxmi Mahato Koiri, who has been absconding after being charged with murder, has been suspended.

According to the Parliament Secretariat, Koiri was suspended on Tuesday.

The Parliament Secretariat has published a notice informing about Koiri's suspension.

Nepal Police had written to the Parliament Secretariat on Monday informing that Koiri has been absconding after being accused of murder.

Earlier, DIG Tek Prasad Rai had written to the Parliament Secretariat on December 22, 2022, on behalf of the Nepal Police Headquarters informing that lawmaker Koiri had been absconding but Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, who was elected to the post from UML, did not suspend Koiri.

Nepal Police then wrote to the Parliament Secretariat again on Monday informing about Koiri’s fugitive status.

The new HoR regulations passed on April 2 have a provision of suspending any fugitive lawmaker.

The Janakpur High Court had ordered Koiri be sent to custody for investigation in the case accusing him of encircling and thrashing Armed Police Force ASI Thaman BK to death on September 11, 2015. But he has been absconding.

Mahato was elected to the House of Representatives from Mahottari-1 in the November 2022 election.