Lamichhane, Wagle sworn in as HoR members

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leaders Rabi Lamichhane and Swarnim Wagle have been sworn in as House of Representatives (HoR) members on Friday.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire administered oath of office and secrecy to the duo amidst a program at the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

RSP President Lamichhane was re-elected in the by-election held in Chitwan-2 that had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court ruled that he was ineligible to become a lawmaker as he had not completed the process to reacquire his Nepali citizenship certificate that had become invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Wagle, who had quit Nepali Congress (NC) just before the by-election accusing NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu of humiliating and bullying him, was elected from Tanahun-1 that had fallen vacant after NC’s Ram Chandra Paudel was elected president of the country.