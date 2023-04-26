National Assembly picks three members for Parliamentary Hearing Committee

The National Assembly has appointed three lawmakers to the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.

Jag Prasad Sharma of CPN (Maoist Center), Devendra Dahal of CPN-UML and Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi of Nepali Congress (NC) were appointed as members of the Parliamentary Hearing Committee on Wednesday.

The 15-strong committee will have three members from the National Assembly and 12 from the House of Representatives (HoR).

The HoR is also proposing the names of members for the committee on Wednesday.

The committee will have four HoR members each from NC and UML, and one member each from Maoist Center, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee conducts hearings for constitutional and diplomatic appointments including Supreme Court chief justice, justices, ambassadors for different countries, and Judicial Council members.

Appointments to those positions move ahead only after the committee's approval. If rejected by two-thirds of the committee, the person recommended for appointment will be ineligible for the post.