Swarnim Wagle of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured a landslide victory in the by-election in Tanahun-1.

Wagle, who quit Nepali Congress (NC) citing continuous humiliation and bullying by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu and joined RSP, has defeated NC's Govinda Bhattarai by 14,388 votes.

Wagle has secured 34,480 (over 52 percent ) of the valid votes while Bhattarai has received 20,092 (30 percent) votes.

Sarbendra Khanal of CPN-UML has come third with 8,555 votes.

Over 65,000 voters had exercised their franchise in the by-election held on Sunday.

The constituency won by NC's Ram Chandra Paudel in November 2022 had become vacant after Paudel was elected president.